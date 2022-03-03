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Mass microwaving of thousands at Glastonbury Festival - [5G Test 2019]
High Hopes
High Hopes
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339 views • March 03, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
The headaches and nose bleeds go hand in hand..
When this actually occurred there were multiple Facebook accounts removed which had evidence of all the reports of the nose bleeds from the festival goers. At the time the posts were being removed very swiftly, as you would expect... They know it works and are continuing to roll this technology out regardless.

Of course, we now know that some of the swab tests, face masks have highly conductive metallic nano particles/fibers which will enter the respiratory system and cause that 'voltage' to be intensified in those areas. Which will make nose bleeds more likely in the 5G field range.

Then add into the mix the mounting evidence we are getting showing metallic nano compound contamination in the covid injections. A highly electrically conductive material now being injected into the body and can enter the blood stream and cross the blood brain barrier via those spike proteins.

Some of the recent reports we are seeing about the food and water being contaminated with metallic substances such as graphene oxide are another sign of this remediated mass murder.
Source: SixthSense.

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/PAK0leaTH15R/
Keywords
environment5genglandmigrainesnose bleedssomersetheadachesmicrowaving peopleglastonbury festivalacousticom
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