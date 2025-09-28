Exposing Israel's growing rift with Charlie Kirk - The Grayzone, Sept 26, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal tells Aaron Mate how he reported his three part investigative series exposing the mounting campaign of pressure and funding threats conservative operative Charlie Kirk faced in the final weeks of his life, and details the backlash from its publication.
