The Failure of Centralized Power Is Leading To "A Great Unraveling"

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All crises are local. For eighteen months it has mattered whether you live in Florida or New York; whether you live in Sweden or Australia. The idea that a single nucleus of centralized power can "manage" the world is unraveling before our very eyes. Don't miss today's Liberty Report!
Read Jeff Deist's speech, referenced in this show, here:
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2021/september/08/the-terrible-economic-ignorance-behind-covid-tradeoffs-my-speech-to-the-ron-paul-institute/