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The HIDDEN HISTORY of LAS VEGAS
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73 views • August 17, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_d9-m2ieL0
The HIDDEN HISTORY of LAS VEGAS
reallygraceful Published on Jul 16, 2019
"The Hidden History of Las Vegas" is a short documentary intended for educational purposes.
This video touches on the relationship between the LDS church and Sin City,
the men who made Vegas what it is today, and the corporate takeover of the strip.
The HIDDEN HISTORY of LAS VEGAS
reallygraceful Published on Jul 16, 2019
"The Hidden History of Las Vegas" is a short documentary intended for educational purposes.
This video touches on the relationship between the LDS church and Sin City,
the men who made Vegas what it is today, and the corporate takeover of the strip.
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