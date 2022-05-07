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5/6/2022 Miles Guo: The recent plunge in both the stock market and the government bonds is unprecedented. Many people committed suicides in the past 12 months because they purchased Bitcoin, ETH, and/or NFT. 90% of the trade volume of NFT has gone in the past 2 weeks