Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Explains the Impact of the Latest US and G7 Sanctions on Russia

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05/08/2022 Former US ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor explains in an interview with MSNBC, the impact of US and G7‘s announcement regarding the latest sanctions on Russia including prohibiting Americans from providing accounting or consulting services to anyone in Russia. The G7 leaders also determine that they are committed to banning the import of Russian oil and gas.