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The Attack on Lisichansk - After Liberating Popasnaya, the troops of the LPR & Russia Continue in a Southerly Direction from the city and to Lisichansk. 051222
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170 views • May 12, 2022
The attack on Lisichansk
Having liberated Popasnaya, the troops of the LPR and Russia continue their offensive in a southerly direction from the city and to Lisichansk, cutting off Ukrainian militants from supply routes and leaving them no room to maneuver.
Having liberated Popasnaya, the troops of the LPR and Russia continue their offensive in a southerly direction from the city and to Lisichansk, cutting off Ukrainian militants from supply routes and leaving them no room to maneuver.
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