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Destroying the Image of God - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning Jan 9th 2022
Son Of The Light
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Destroying the Image of God - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning Jan 9th 2022

When Israel Entered the Promised Land, They had to Destroy the Canaanites Not Merely for Their Occupancy, But Because of Their False Gods. Their Worship Practices and the Doctrines of Devils Are Unchanged, Even in This Time Now. As Satan Thought to Destroy the Lineage of the Messiah, He Is Now Ramping Up Measures to Destroy the Seed of Men and Thereby the Image of God in Man.

Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org

Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons

Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/

Contact:

Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact

This is the Good News of the Gospel.

The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version

1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;

2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;

4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version

9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
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biblegodsatanchristianprophecyimagerevelationseedmrna
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