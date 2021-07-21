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Call: Watch This Danish Video and Tell Me How We Are Not Living in the Last Days [20.07.2021]
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220 views • July 21, 2021
Danish Satanic Pedophile 'Grooming' tactic.
YEAH a Danish Cartoon to 'Social Engineering' the Danish kids and no here can 'se' or say something, only a few, me and 2-3 others, 99,999% of all people here in Denmark are totally brainwashed...
2,288 Views premiered 16 Minutes Ago
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
86.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_FrTHObjj4s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FrTHObjj4s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
YEAH a Danish Cartoon to 'Social Engineering' the Danish kids and no here can 'se' or say something, only a few, me and 2-3 others, 99,999% of all people here in Denmark are totally brainwashed...
2,288 Views premiered 16 Minutes Ago
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
86.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_FrTHObjj4s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FrTHObjj4s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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