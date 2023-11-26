They Call Us Terrorists

This video should be watched by as many people as possible, to get a glimpse at the hopelessness of these people who have been kept prisoner for more than 7 decades, in the largest outdoor prison on the planet. Their crime? They're Palestinian.
Video Source:
Closing Theme Music:
'Without God' by David Fesliyan
