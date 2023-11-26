Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They Call Us Terrorists
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
92 Subscribers
22 views
Published a day ago

This video should be watched by as many people as possible, to get a glimpse at the hopelessness of these people who have been kept prisoner for more than 7 decades, in the largest outdoor prison on the planet. Their crime? They're Palestinian.

Video Source:

The Real News Network

Closing Theme Music:

'Without God' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between The Real News Network or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun23:24

Keywords
israelmiddle eastegyptwarpalestinianshamasmiddle east warmiddle east conflict

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket