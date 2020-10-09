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He Got muh GUN - Think Like A COP
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58 views • October 09, 2020
Another classic from Rick!
This is proof positive that cops are being misdirected as to their mission to serve and protect the public.
Instead of chasing dope fiends, have them safeguard children.
We can disband CPS, as 88% of their placed children went missing in 2018.
That doesn't make any sense.
DECRIMINALIZE DRUGS, and the entire child trafficking enterprise will crumble.
If anyone disputes this, I will take a video challenge and prove my points.
I will NOT be baited into nonsense - be forewarned
Contact: [email protected] - Subject: Challenge Decriminalization
This is proof positive that cops are being misdirected as to their mission to serve and protect the public.
Instead of chasing dope fiends, have them safeguard children.
We can disband CPS, as 88% of their placed children went missing in 2018.
That doesn't make any sense.
DECRIMINALIZE DRUGS, and the entire child trafficking enterprise will crumble.
If anyone disputes this, I will take a video challenge and prove my points.
I will NOT be baited into nonsense - be forewarned
Contact: [email protected] - Subject: Challenge Decriminalization
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