Why There Is No Crisis at the Border! - Special Liberal Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Check out my NEW MERCH here! - https://awakenwithjp.com
Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme
Here’s why there is no crisis at the border! In this breaking news special liberal Report you will learn why Biden‘s border policy is better than ever. Even though there are hundreds of thousands of illegals crossing the border, you’ll understand why that is also not happening. Open your eyes and turn off your mind!
Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:
https://apple.co/3fFTbPC
Also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show"
Connect with me at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp
https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP
http://www.AwakenWithJP.com