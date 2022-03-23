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Canadian Edibles Trends
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10 views • March 23, 2022
The edibles category looks a lot different in Canada than it does in the US. Among other differences, Canadian cannabis confectioners and bakers can only include 10mg of THC per package and must follow strict packaging regulations.
Gummies also are called “soft chews,” and the shape and wrapper of the edible must not appeal to children.
Brands are doing all they can to make edibles an interesting category in the hopes of attracting consumers who may be turned off these products’ dosage limitations.
Unique flavor combinations, cannabinoid ratios, and extracts are keeping innovation alive and well in Canadian edibles.
Episode 913 The #TalkingHedge looks at Brightfield Group’s report…
https://youtu.be/OA4iSiT7S3w
Gummies also are called “soft chews,” and the shape and wrapper of the edible must not appeal to children.
Brands are doing all they can to make edibles an interesting category in the hopes of attracting consumers who may be turned off these products’ dosage limitations.
Unique flavor combinations, cannabinoid ratios, and extracts are keeping innovation alive and well in Canadian edibles.
Episode 913 The #TalkingHedge looks at Brightfield Group’s report…
https://youtu.be/OA4iSiT7S3w
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