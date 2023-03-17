Create New Account
WARNING: COLLAPSE OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM! - Protect Your Money NOW! - Dr. Kirk Elliott On The CRASH
World Alternative Media
Published Yesterday

Josh Sigurdson talks with Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD about the collapse of the entire financial system as we walk face first into the Great Reset.

This is the excuse they need to bring in a centrally planned cashless society with a surveillance mechanism like a CBDC tied to social credit. They need the right crisis and this fits the bill.

In this video, Dr. Elliott talks about the move into the cashless society utilizing the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank as further bank runs take place throughout the US and even Europe.

He also explains whether this is a bailout or a bail-in. Will interest rates go down leading to an economic catastrophe as inflation continues to climb?

This is a historic reset and exactly what many of us have been warning about for decades. Will you protect your money? Or will you sit and wait?


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2023

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
