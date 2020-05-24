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Panzerlied
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25 views • May 24, 2020
1
Ob’s stürmt oder schneit, Whether it storms or snows,
Ob die Sonne uns lacht, Whether the sun smiles upon us,
Der Tag glühend heiß [Whether in] The day's scorching heat
Oder eiskalt die Nacht, Or the ice-cold of the night,
Bestaubt sind die Gesichter, Dusty are the faces,
Doch froh ist unser Sinn, But joyous is our mind,
Ja unser Sinn. Yes, our mind.
Es braust unser Panzer Our tanks roar there,
Im Sturmwind dahin. There in the stormwinds.
2
Mit donnernden Motoren, With thundering motors,
Geschwind wie der Blitz, Fast as lightning,
Dem Feinde entgegen, Against the enemy,
Im Panzer geschützt. safely inside our panzers.
Voraus den Kameraden, Ahead of our comrades,
Im Kampf steh'n wir allein, In combat we stand alone,
Steh'n wir allein, We stand alone.
So stoßen wir tief So we strike deep
In die feindlichen Reihn. In the enemy ranks.
3
Wenn vor uns ein feindliches When before us an enemy
Heer dann erscheint, Army then appears.
Wird Vollgas gegeben Shalt full gas be given
Und ran an den Feind! And run to the enemy!
Was gilt denn unser Leben What then do our lives count for,
Für unsres Reiches Heer? For our nation's army?
Ja Reiches Heer Yes, nation's army
Für Deutschland zu sterben To die for Germany
Ist uns höchste Ehr. Is our highest honor.
4
Mit Sperren und Minen With obstacles and mines
Hält der Gegner uns auf, the opponent holds us up,
Wir lachen darüber We laugh about it
Und fahren nicht drauf. and upon them, don't drive.
Und droh'n vor uns Geschütze, And guns before us defend,
Versteckt im gelben Sand, hidden in the yellow sand,
Im gelben Sand, yes, yellow sand.
Wir suchen uns Wege, We search for our way
Die keiner sonst fand. No others have found.
5
Und läßt uns im Stich And left in a stitch
Einst das treulose Glück, once by treacherous luck,
Und kehren wir nicht mehr And to return we will no more,
Zur Heimat zurück, Back to home,
Trifft uns die Todeskugel, Meeting us, the deathly bullet,
Ruft uns das Schicksal ab, Calling our fate away,
Ja Schicksal ab, Yes, fate away.
Dann wird uns der Panzer Then become the tank for us,
Ein ehernes Grab. An iron grave.
Ob’s stürmt oder schneit, Whether it storms or snows,
Ob die Sonne uns lacht, Whether the sun smiles upon us,
Der Tag glühend heiß [Whether in] The day's scorching heat
Oder eiskalt die Nacht, Or the ice-cold of the night,
Bestaubt sind die Gesichter, Dusty are the faces,
Doch froh ist unser Sinn, But joyous is our mind,
Ja unser Sinn. Yes, our mind.
Es braust unser Panzer Our tanks roar there,
Im Sturmwind dahin. There in the stormwinds.
2
Mit donnernden Motoren, With thundering motors,
Geschwind wie der Blitz, Fast as lightning,
Dem Feinde entgegen, Against the enemy,
Im Panzer geschützt. safely inside our panzers.
Voraus den Kameraden, Ahead of our comrades,
Im Kampf steh'n wir allein, In combat we stand alone,
Steh'n wir allein, We stand alone.
So stoßen wir tief So we strike deep
In die feindlichen Reihn. In the enemy ranks.
3
Wenn vor uns ein feindliches When before us an enemy
Heer dann erscheint, Army then appears.
Wird Vollgas gegeben Shalt full gas be given
Und ran an den Feind! And run to the enemy!
Was gilt denn unser Leben What then do our lives count for,
Für unsres Reiches Heer? For our nation's army?
Ja Reiches Heer Yes, nation's army
Für Deutschland zu sterben To die for Germany
Ist uns höchste Ehr. Is our highest honor.
4
Mit Sperren und Minen With obstacles and mines
Hält der Gegner uns auf, the opponent holds us up,
Wir lachen darüber We laugh about it
Und fahren nicht drauf. and upon them, don't drive.
Und droh'n vor uns Geschütze, And guns before us defend,
Versteckt im gelben Sand, hidden in the yellow sand,
Im gelben Sand, yes, yellow sand.
Wir suchen uns Wege, We search for our way
Die keiner sonst fand. No others have found.
5
Und läßt uns im Stich And left in a stitch
Einst das treulose Glück, once by treacherous luck,
Und kehren wir nicht mehr And to return we will no more,
Zur Heimat zurück, Back to home,
Trifft uns die Todeskugel, Meeting us, the deathly bullet,
Ruft uns das Schicksal ab, Calling our fate away,
Ja Schicksal ab, Yes, fate away.
Dann wird uns der Panzer Then become the tank for us,
Ein ehernes Grab. An iron grave.
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