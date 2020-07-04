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COVID-19: Champaign, IL as Bad as Communist Russia?
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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63 views • July 04, 2020
In an extraordinary GRAB for power, the local government of Champaign Illinois has issued an executive order, which passed on March 13th 2020, that would effectively:
-Ban sale of firearms and ammunition
-Ban sale of any alcohol
-Closing of all bars, taverns, liquor stores, etc
-Ban SALE or giving away of gasoline or other liquid flammable or combustible products in any -container other than a gasoline tank permanently fixed to a motor vehicle
-Direct the SHUTOFF of power, water, gas, etc
-Take possession of private property and obtain full title to same
-Prohibit or restrict ingress and egress to and from the City

Is this America or communist Russia?
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