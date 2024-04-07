The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 9: A Strong Foundation

What would you do if someone challenged what you knew to be true? The Jewish believers struggled greatly after their conversion to Christ because they still wanted to offer sacrifices at the temple in Jerusalem, and even though they had been convinced by the Holy Spirit that Jesus of Nazareth was the Messiah, it was still hard for them to accept the fact that He was the Son of God.

Many believed Jesus was the Messiah but they also wanted to hang on to the temple rituals. Paul told them Jesus was the high priest of a new eternal priesthood that had taken the place of the Levitical priesthood, which will never return again. When the Antichrist comes to power, many Christian Zionists will ignore Paul's words and believe that the rebuilding of the temple and the restoration of the Levitical priesthood to be the work of God.

We would do well to read the words and heed them so we will have discernment and not be taken in by the works of Satan. God's words are irrevocable and our salvation is secure because we have an anchor in heaven that is none other than Jesus Christ.

