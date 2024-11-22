Has Jesus Gone Hollywood? with T. A. McMahon (Part 1)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/has-jesus-gone-hollywood-t-mcmahon-part-1

On today’s program, we’re going to do something that is different from our usual interview programming, but actually not too different. It will still involve an interview, but I will be interviewing myself.





The questions, for the most part, are derived from questions I’ve been asked over the last couple of years about movies - in particular, so-called biblical movies. Why me on movies? Well, that’s what I majored in in college as a graduate student. Following that, I worked in Hollywood for 20th Century Fox in publicity and advertising for a number of years, and later became a screenwriter. Since evangelical Christianity has of late become the favored audience of Hollywood filmmakers who have been generating movies to appeal to that audience, I thought it would be helpful to use my background in film and my decades of experience in biblical discernment to critique Hollywood’s attempt at translating the Bible visually. Hence, T.A. will be interviewing T.A., although Gary Carmichael, our producer/announcer, will be asking the questions, all of which I’ve been confronted with over the last couple of years.









