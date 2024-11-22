Has Jesus Gone Hollywood? with T. A. McMahon (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/has-jesus-gone-hollywood-t-mcmahon-part-1
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
On today’s program, we’re going to do something that is different from our usual interview programming, but actually not too different. It will still involve an interview, but I will be interviewing myself.
The questions, for the most part, are derived from questions I’ve been asked over the last couple of years about movies - in particular, so-called biblical movies. Why me on movies? Well, that’s what I majored in in college as a graduate student. Following that, I worked in Hollywood for 20th Century Fox in publicity and advertising for a number of years, and later became a screenwriter. Since evangelical Christianity has of late become the favored audience of Hollywood filmmakers who have been generating movies to appeal to that audience, I thought it would be helpful to use my background in film and my decades of experience in biblical discernment to critique Hollywood’s attempt at translating the Bible visually. Hence, T.A. will be interviewing T.A., although Gary Carmichael, our producer/announcer, will be asking the questions, all of which I’ve been confronted with over the last couple of years.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall