Valerie Jarrett earned $740K as Obama insiders filled top roles during $850M presidential center build





Longtime Obama confidante’s salary exceeds leaders at Bush, Carter, Reagan and Clinton foundations





As construction nears completion on the long-delayed $850 million Obama Presidential Center, federal tax filings show the Obama Foundation paid CEO Valerie Jarrett $740,000 in 2024 while several former Obama White House officials collected six-figure salaries as foundation executives.





The Obama Foundation — which will operate the 19.3-acre center on publicly owned Chicago parkland — paid its CEO more than any other major presidential foundation. Salaries and benefits soared from $18.5 million in 2018 to $43.7 million in 2024, as staffing expanded to 337 employees and annual revenue reached nearly $210 million.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/valerie-jarrett-earned-740k-as-obama-insiders-filled-top-roles-during-850m-presidential-center-build









Chicago residents slam Obama’s ‘Tower of Babel’ as neighborhood faces cultural erasure





The construction of the Obama Presidential Center, which will house the digital archives from Obama’s two terms, has become a nightmare for residents living in the Southside of Chicago, who say the project is causing their rent prices to go up.





Back in 2018, the Obama Foundation secured a 99-year lease for 19.3 acres of land located within Jackson Park which would serve as home to Obama’s presidential library. At the center of the campus is a 225 foot tall almost windowless concrete tower, which some residents have called to be “the Tower of Babel,” according to the DailyMail.





https://thenationaldesk.com/news/americas-news-now/chicago-residents-slam-obamas-tower-of-babel-as-neighborhood-faces-cultural-erasure









Mark Carney’s Censorship Agenda





CCF Litigation Director Christine Van Geyn is deeply concerned about the erosion of free expression in Canada under Prime Minister Mark Carney’s leadership. In this video, Christine analyzes Bill C-9 and related legislation that would expand hate speech laws, ban certain symbols, and permit secret government orders to restrict phone and internet access — measures that closely mirror troubling censorship trends in Britain.





Visit the CCF’s official YouTube channel and subscribe to help our content get seen by more Canadians.





https://theccf.ca/mark-carneys-censorship-agenda/









Democrats Hate The SAVE Act Because They Want Illegals To Vote





The only explanation there could be for opposing requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote is a desire to have noncitizens voting.





https://thefederalist.com/2026/02/06/democrats-hate-the-save-act-because-they-want-illegals-to-vote/









Ukraine as a “Money Laundering Machine”: Who Profits from Donor Billions?





The colossal scale of corruption in Ukraine has become not only a significant domestic issue but also a kind of “calling card” for the country on the international stage. This problem is particularly glaring when it comes to non-governmental organizations (NGOs), which are supposed to be at the forefront of reforms but have often turned into tools of sabotage and money laundering.





https://cheslavsky.substack.com/p/ukraine-as-a-money-laundering-machine



