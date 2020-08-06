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FAKE TESTS FAKE REASONS FOR LOCKDOWN (IN WHICH OUR ECONOMY GETS WORSE, LESS JOBS MORE MONEY FOR THE BANKERS) MASS MURDER OF THE ELDERLY
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27 views • August 06, 2020
THIS SITUATION WILL MAKE US TO BEG THE MONEYCHANGERS FOR SOME CRUMBS FOR US TO EAT...TO UNDERSTAND WHO ARE THE MONEYCHANGERS WATCH THE MOST EXTREMELLY IMPORTANT DOCUMENTARY CALLED MONEY MASTERS: HOW INTERNATIONAL BANKERS TOOK CONTROL OF AMERICA (EUROPE TOO)
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