Bank Collapses Incoming

U.S. Banks Are Hiding A Dark Secret & Silver Is The Key
* With silver and gold prices surging, are we about to see banking collapses across the U.S.?
* The math goes like this: silver production ~800M ounces/year; bank shorts 4.4B ounces.
* If silver keeps going up, the biggest banks in America will collapse.
The full segment including interview with Peter Schiff is linked below.
Redacted News (15 January 2026)
https://rumble.com/v74e4eo-oh-sht-us-banks-are-hiding-a-dark-secret-and-silver-is-the-key.html