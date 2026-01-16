Bank Collapses Incoming

U.S. Banks Are Hiding A Dark Secret & Silver Is The Key

* With silver and gold prices surging, are we about to see banking collapses across the U.S.?

* The math goes like this: silver production ~800M ounces/year; bank shorts 4.4B ounces.

* If silver keeps going up, the biggest banks in America will collapse.





The full segment including interview with Peter Schiff is linked below.





Redacted News (15 January 2026)

https://rumble.com/v74e4eo-oh-sht-us-banks-are-hiding-a-dark-secret-and-silver-is-the-key.html

https://youtu.be/MYF_sMZuL9g