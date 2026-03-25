Doctor: Why I Changed My Mind About Screening Tests





Mar 24, 2026

When I worked as an allopathic doctor, I believed that screening tests were a responsible and important part of healthcare. Doctors are trained to think that early detection saves lives.





But after my own experiences with so-called “routine” testing — and after taking a deeper look at the science behind many screening programs — my perspective completely changed.





In this video I explain:





• What screening tests actually are

• Why many screening programs create false positives and unnecessary treatments

• How testing can lead to anxiety, overdiagnosis and medical harm

• The deeper problems with the allopathic disease model

• Why focusing on tests can distract us from what really creates health





This video explores the broader question:

Do screening tests really improve our health, or are they part of a system that keeps people dependent on medical intervention?





Full show notes and references 👉 https://drsambailey.com/resources/vid...





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