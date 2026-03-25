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Doctor: Why I Changed My Mind About Screening Tests
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Mar 24, 2026

When I worked as an allopathic doctor, I believed that screening tests were a responsible and important part of healthcare. Doctors are trained to think that early detection saves lives.


But after my own experiences with so-called “routine” testing — and after taking a deeper look at the science behind many screening programs — my perspective completely changed.


In this video I explain:


• What screening tests actually are

• Why many screening programs create false positives and unnecessary treatments

• How testing can lead to anxiety, overdiagnosis and medical harm

• The deeper problems with the allopathic disease model

• Why focusing on tests can distract us from what really creates health


This video explores the broader question:

Do screening tests really improve our health, or are they part of a system that keeps people dependent on medical intervention?


Full show notes and references 👉 https://drsambailey.com/resources/vid...


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy