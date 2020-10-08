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Entrevista al alcalde de San José de Chiquitos (Bolivia). Ciudad libre de Covid-19 gracias al dióxido de cloro
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17 views • October 08, 2020
El servicio de salud de la ciudad de San José de chiquitos, después de varios meses tratando a los enfermos de COVID-19 con dióxido de cloro, han conseguido erradicar la pandemia.
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