Neroke 5 Livestream #16 Response to Playboy Hitpiece

A little over a week ago Playboy did a hit piece on the Manosphere. Only 5 minutes long but it got lauded and praised well out of proportion to either it's accuracy or content. To nobodies surprise it was done by a woman and had enough holes and errors in it to drive a tank through. Normally when a POS article like this comes out it's best to ignore. Unfortunately it came from Playboy and from a female writer to boot. Thus necessitating a response





Archived Version that way the author recieves ZERO ad revenue

https://archive.is/XVIkf





https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





Also feel free to subscribe and support here

https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation





https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/

https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828

https://kick.com/neroke05

https://www.twitch.tv/neroke5