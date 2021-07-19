© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eleonora Brigliadori answers to Regione Abruzzo covid vax campaign
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • July 19, 2021
Famous actress Eleonora Brigliadori is asked to appear in the new commercials that Regione Abruzzo is preparing to push more sheeple into inoculating themselves with the NON-vaccine mRNA poisons.
She doesn't just turn them down. She spills all the beans.
"No masks", for the are useless to prevent aerosol pathogens transmission
https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
yet they work perfectly well to shut down your synapses, deprive you of oxygen and poison you with CO2
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2781743
unwanted bacteria, fungi and other pathogens that the wearer is collecting around the mouth
https://rationalground.com/dangerous-pathogens-found-on-childrens-face-masks/
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/scottmorefield/2021/06/15/a-group-of-parents-sent-their-kids-face-masks-to-a-lab-for-analysis-heres-what-they-found-n2591047
https://rationalground.com/mask-reports-from-lab/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590322/
'NO vax', for this is not a vaccine but a poison made to react to electromagnetic pulses and kill you.
"Take back you freedom to life" and go back to the 'previous setting'.
THANK YOU ELEONORA.
WE LOVE U.
She doesn't just turn them down. She spills all the beans.
"No masks", for the are useless to prevent aerosol pathogens transmission
https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
yet they work perfectly well to shut down your synapses, deprive you of oxygen and poison you with CO2
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2781743
unwanted bacteria, fungi and other pathogens that the wearer is collecting around the mouth
https://rationalground.com/dangerous-pathogens-found-on-childrens-face-masks/
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/scottmorefield/2021/06/15/a-group-of-parents-sent-their-kids-face-masks-to-a-lab-for-analysis-heres-what-they-found-n2591047
https://rationalground.com/mask-reports-from-lab/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590322/
'NO vax', for this is not a vaccine but a poison made to react to electromagnetic pulses and kill you.
"Take back you freedom to life" and go back to the 'previous setting'.
THANK YOU ELEONORA.
WE LOVE U.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.