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Amazing Polly: Never Appease a Tyrant.
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118 views • June 12, 2020
Amazing Polly hits a strong hit with this video. She points out something that Dan Bongino did in a video of his I posted today: The Left is cannibalizing itself. It is getting so crazy, that the very slightest deveation from the PC route is met with loss of job and position, seemingly, no matter who you are!
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