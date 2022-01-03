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100 Year Old Newspaper Debunks Vaxx Theory: Pasteur vs Bechamp – Terrain Theory
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399 views • January 03, 2022
100 Year Old Newspaper Debunks Vaxx Theory: Pasteur vs Bechamp – Terrain Theory
“This is the audio version of a great 1909 newspaper article I found this winter. Pasteur and Bechamp are mentioned, with heavy criticism towards Pasteur. Terrain theory compared with germ theory.”
sources in this video description:
https://youtu.be/SuxvIw-UjvU
“This is the audio version of a great 1909 newspaper article I found this winter. Pasteur and Bechamp are mentioned, with heavy criticism towards Pasteur. Terrain theory compared with germ theory.”
sources in this video description:
https://youtu.be/SuxvIw-UjvU
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