Revealed to Priest Chastisement of Communism Will Come Soon & Deprive Everyone of All They Possess!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Sep 12, 2022 Not a few are familiar with Fr. Stefano Gobbi (1930-2011), an Italian Roman Catholic priest who received messages from the Blessed Mother and later compiled these messages in the “blue book” titled To the Priests, Our Lady’s Beloved Sons. He also founded the Marian Movement of Priests.
To add to his credibility, I cite that Fr. Gobbi obtained a doctorate in sacred theology from the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome.
source: https://www.sunstar.com.ph/article/1937874/pampanga/opinion/cervantes-revealed-to-fr-gobbi-the-chastisement-of-communism-will-come-soon
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UP1TmeOotTg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.