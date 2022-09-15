Create New Account
Revealed to Priest Chastisement of Communism Will Come Soon & Deprive Everyone of All They Possess!
High Hopes
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


 Premiered Sep 12, 2022 Not a few are familiar with Fr. Stefano Gobbi (1930-2011), an Italian Roman Catholic priest who received messages from the Blessed Mother and later compiled these messages in the “blue book” titled To the Priests, Our Lady’s Beloved Sons. He also founded the Marian Movement of Priests.


To add to his credibility, I cite that Fr. Gobbi obtained a doctorate in sacred theology from the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome.


source: https://www.sunstar.com.ph/article/1937874/pampanga/opinion/cervantes-revealed-to-fr-gobbi-the-chastisement-of-communism-will-come-soon


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UP1TmeOotTg


christiancommunismprophecyreligioncatholicvirgin marypriestchastisementblessed motherour ladyfr gobbideprive possessions

