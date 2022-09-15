Revealed to Priest Chastisement of Communism Will Come Soon & Deprive Everyone of All They Possess!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Sep 12, 2022 Not a few are familiar with Fr. Stefano Gobbi (1930-2011), an Italian Roman Catholic priest who received messages from the Blessed Mother and later compiled these messages in the “blue book” titled To the Priests, Our Lady’s Beloved Sons. He also founded the Marian Movement of Priests.
To add to his credibility, I cite that Fr. Gobbi obtained a doctorate in sacred theology from the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome.
source: https://www.sunstar.com.ph/article/1937874/pampanga/opinion/cervantes-revealed-to-fr-gobbi-the-chastisement-of-communism-will-come-soon
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UP1TmeOotTg