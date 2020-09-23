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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club - SCOTUS, color revolution, anarchy zones, 2020 election. JFK conspiracy
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22 views • September 23, 2020
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members discuss Ginsburg SCOTUS replacement, Roe v. Wade/abortion, BLM/Antifa riots/sedition, coup/color revolution, anarchy zones, Trump v Biden 2020 election, 1619 v 1776 Project, JFK assassination conspiracy theory, Jake Gardner (RIP), and so much more!
Unapologetic counterpropaganda!
Skip to 50 minute mark.
Recorded Sept. 22, 2020
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an artist and JFK assassination expert.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher.
Unapologetic counterpropaganda!
Skip to 50 minute mark.
Recorded Sept. 22, 2020
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an artist and JFK assassination expert.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher.
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