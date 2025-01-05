PSYOP: media has been reporting that hospitals in China are overcrowded & a new type of respiratory virus is spreading

Since yesterday, the media has been reporting that hospitals in China are overcrowded and a new type of respiratory virus is spreading. Something to read about this:

The British Daily Star and Independent wrote about this. They write that an outbreak of a new human metapneumovirus (hMPV) has been recorded. Taiwanese media report a high mortality rate of this variety (43%) and plans to introduce a state of emergency in a number of provinces of the PRC.

In China, new strains have NOT been officially confirmed, nor has high mortality. But they have acknowledged that there is a seasonal outbreak of respiratory diseases, and studies have shown positive results for the influenza virus, human metapneumovirus, and rhinovirus.

In particular, the incidence of metapneumovirus is increasing among children aged 14 years and younger, with the greatest impact in the northern provinces.

Metapneumovirus has been known for a long time. It causes symptoms similar to those of the common cold and flu. The disease is usually mild, although it can sometimes lead to complications such as pneumonia, especially in infants, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Videos of people in Chinese hospitals are circulating on social media.