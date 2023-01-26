https://gettr.com/post/p26cur4f775

2023.01.26 The evil Communist Party opened a reverse investigation of the overseas assets purchased by the kleptocrats in the past 30 years, and anti-Xi voices were completely out of control. At the same time, the Communist Party in the world was abandoned one by one by its so-called good friends, and the great event of exterminating the Communist Party came one after another, opening the era of dispelling the devil

邪恶的共产党开倒查过去三十年盗国贼购买的海外资产，反习的声音完全失控，与此同时，在世界上共产党被所谓的好朋友一个一个的抛弃，灭共的大事接踵而来，开启了祛魔的时代。







