How pass thru charging works on my Eco Flow 22KW system

After reconfiguring my system 2-3 different ways, I am getting good performance consistently. I can also make it without sun for 2-3 days and maintain all of my needs.I run wi-fi, weather station, freezer, fridge, lights, TV, sound system, blower on propane stove, back up petted stove, small 2 person hot tub, washer, dryer, micro wave, coffee pot & heat tape to keep pipes from freezing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.