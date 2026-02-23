Joe Oltmann Untamed | The People’s Sacrifice For Nothing | 02.23.26

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, we’re ripping the lid off the stolen-election machine that never stops running. CISA’s own report admitting Georgia’s 2020 voting machines and tabulators had serious issues, issues they’ve known about for years but never fixed. We tie it straight to Tina Peters, who’s still rotting in a Colorado prison 505 days later because she dared to demand transparency. Her bond was just denied again, and the system keeps punishing the people who try to protect our votes while the real criminals walk free.

We also expose the ugly underbelly of the political class. Kash Patel’s off partying in Italy like it’s spring break while Patriots like Tina, Mark Cook, and so many others pay the real price for speaking truth. Meanwhile, the left openly plots firings, arrests, and lawsuits the moment they regain power Susan Rice laid it out plain on camera. And the fallout from living under stolen elections

This show is a gut punch of reality: stolen elections have consequences, whistleblowers get crushed, and the elites keep partying while the rest of us suffer. From cartel chaos trapping Americans in Mexico to the slow bleed of our republic, we’re laying it all bare, no filter, no excuses. Tune in for the raw truth and the fight to take our country back before it’s gone for good. You won’t walk away the same.





