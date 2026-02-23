BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Oltmann Untamed | The People’s Sacrifice For Nothing | 02.23.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
162 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
26 views • 1 day ago

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, we’re ripping the lid off the stolen-election machine that never stops running. CISA’s own report admitting Georgia’s 2020 voting machines and tabulators had serious issues, issues they’ve known about for years but never fixed. We tie it straight to Tina Peters, who’s still rotting in a Colorado prison 505 days later because she dared to demand transparency. Her bond was just denied again, and the system keeps punishing the people who try to protect our votes while the real criminals walk free.

We also expose the ugly underbelly of the political class. Kash Patel’s off partying in Italy like it’s spring break while Patriots like Tina, Mark Cook, and so many others pay the real price for speaking truth. Meanwhile, the left openly plots firings, arrests, and lawsuits the moment they regain power Susan Rice laid it out plain on camera. And the fallout from living under stolen elections

This show is a gut punch of reality: stolen elections have consequences, whistleblowers get crushed, and the elites keep partying while the rest of us suffer. From cartel chaos trapping Americans in Mexico to the slow bleed of our republic, we’re laying it all bare, no filter, no excuses. Tune in for the raw truth and the fight to take our country back before it’s gone for good. You won’t walk away the same.


Support Tina!

https://tinapeters.us/

https://givesendgo.com/tinapeters/

https://x.com/realtinapeters



https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMED for 5% off!


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help


Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI power struggle and mass job displacements will affect the 2026 midterm elections

The AI power struggle and mass job displacements will affect the 2026 midterm elections

Lance D Johnson
A new front in the gun debate: Home inspections proposed in Minnesota

A new front in the gun debate: Home inspections proposed in Minnesota

Willow Tohi
UN Report Exposes Taliban-Al-Qaeda Alliance: A Global Jihadist Threat Funded by Corruption

UN Report Exposes Taliban-Al-Qaeda Alliance: A Global Jihadist Threat Funded by Corruption

Edison Reed
U.S. senators promote digital freedom for Iran while backing surveillance at home

U.S. senators promote digital freedom for Iran while backing surveillance at home

Laura Harris
Trump set to defend agenda in high-stakes State of the Union amid economic doubts

Trump set to defend agenda in high-stakes State of the Union amid economic doubts

Cassie B.
Report: Progressive groups weaponizing courts to push climate, DEI policies without legislation

Report: Progressive groups weaponizing courts to push climate, DEI policies without legislation

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy