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Episode #1744 - Thursday - January 09, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/rRxfUIh0FtM
Major Update: U.S. Confident Ukraine Jet Shot Down In Iran-Shrapnel Found On Wing & Fuselage#1744-6P
The first footage was released on Wednesday at the crash site of the Ukrainian plane that that went down outside of Tehran moments after takeoff on Wednesday morning, An Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday morning just minutes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran! This came on the same night that Iran fired over a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq. Al Hadath Dubai News reported a missile took down the Ukrainian flight after the crash on Wednesday. E-Militia Article: Major Update: U.S. Confident Ukraine Jet Shot Down In Iran – Shrapnel Found On Wing & Fuselage – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/Ow3r30q8cqN
GUEST: Pasquale Scopelliti - During the 2016 election season, Pasquale Scopelliti applied his abilities in marketing to political campaigning. His analytic “chops,” sales and negotiation skills, networking ability and personal passion empowered him to rise to the highest levels in service to the Trump team. He was General Flynn's personal political analyst throughout the 2016 campaign .. Website: https://www.theconsigliori.com/
Twitter: @thyconsigliori
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