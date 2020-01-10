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Major Update: U.S. Confident Ukraine Jet Shot Down In Iran-Shrapnel Found On Wing & Fuselage#1744-6P
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25 views • January 10, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1744 - Thursday - January 09, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/rRxfUIh0FtM

Major Update: U.S. Confident Ukraine Jet Shot Down In Iran-Shrapnel Found On Wing & Fuselage#1744-6P

The first footage was released on Wednesday at the crash site of the Ukrainian plane that that went down outside of Tehran moments after takeoff on Wednesday morning, An Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday morning just minutes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran! This came on the same night that Iran fired over a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq. Al Hadath Dubai News reported a missile took down the Ukrainian flight after the crash on Wednesday. E-Militia Article: Major Update: U.S. Confident Ukraine Jet Shot Down In Iran – Shrapnel Found On Wing & Fuselage – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/Ow3r30q8cqN

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