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Little Acre Gourmet Mushrooms - Instructional Grow Kit Video
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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116 views • April 28, 2022
Growing your own vegetables is perfect for anyone who wants produce that is fresh and full of nutrients. Rather than only growing vegetables, you should also delve into the world of growing mushrooms!

With our Mushroom Kit, you can grow gourmet mushrooms anywhere in your home, all year round.

It’s perfect for enjoying nutritious, tasty mushrooms whenever you want them. Even better, our Mushroom Kits are super easy to use and can deliver multiple harvests.

Grow your own Oyster Mushrooms straight from this kit!

The Little Acre Oyster Mushroom Grow Kit is an easy introduction to growing your own gourmet mushrooms at home. Everything you need is inside the box including:

a spray bottle to water your kit
detailed instruction card
pull-out recipe card
substrate inoculated with Oyster mushroom spawn

Order Today - https://littleacre.com.au/growkit

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