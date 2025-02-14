BrightLearn - State of Terror: How Terrorism Created Modern Israel by Thomas Suarez

Thomas Suarez's book, "State of Terror: How Terrorism Created Modern Israel," argues that the application of terrorist violence played a central role in Israel's establishment during the British Mandate period. The work has sparked debate for its critical examination of the history of Zionist ideology and the methods used to promote it, particularly the violent attacks against people in Palestine by Jewish organizations with the support of the wider international Zionist movement. Suarez examines how a convergence of factors, like British complicity in overlooking Zionist terrorism and the use of the horrors of the Holocaust as propaganda tools, were all used to advance the Zionist agenda. The book argues that these historical tactics continue to influence modern Israel policies against Palestinians and its own non-Jewish citizens, challenging readers to reconsider the roots of the Israel-Palestine conflict.





