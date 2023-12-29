🙉Fauci’s Monkey Island 🙉 3,500 monkeys are held captive here & shipped to max-pain govt labs. Your TAX bill? $13.5M!
by White Coat Waste Project 🥼🗑️
@WhiteCoatWaste
https://x.com/WhiteCoatWaste/status/1737236364758839438?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.