🙉Fauci's Monkey Island 🙉 3,500 monkeys are held captive here
GalacticStorm
🙉Fauci’s Monkey Island 🙉 3,500 monkeys are held captive here & shipped to max-pain govt labs. Your TAX bill? $13.5M!


by White Coat Waste Project 🥼🗑️

@WhiteCoatWaste


https://x.com/WhiteCoatWaste/status/1737236364758839438?s=20

faucis monkey island3500 monkeysheld captivenih exposed

