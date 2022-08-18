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Letture da Lila di R.M.Pirsig 2022-08-18
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6 views • August 18, 2022
Una introduzione alla Metafisica della Qualità, in un mondo scientista, dove conta soltanto il materialismo, il metodo empirico, dal libro cult di Pirsig. Prima puntata di un ciclo di letture per spingere alla curiosità di leggere e capire il mondo.
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