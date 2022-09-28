Create New Account
"Millions of Americans Slipping Further Into Financial Trouble"
With many U.S. people facing eviction in the next few months and millions of households behind in their utility bills, more Americans are falling into worsening economic trouble in 2022.  Rents have shot up 5.7% in 2022, with the median rent now more than $2,000 per month.
There are plenty of jobs in the U.S., but real wages are falling.  More people are having trouble keeping up.  The Clean Energy and Climate Bill recently passed by Congress may provide some help down the road for those struggling to pay their energy bills.  But it also may cause new taxes, fees, and other regulations on fossil fuel production.

