Texas: Guadalupe River rose 30 feet in 1 hour - 23 girls missing from Camp Mystic, 27 dead reported

A report said the water rose 30 feet in one hour on the Guadalupe River in central Texas yesterday. At least 27 people are dead. Many (23) girls are missing. The flash floods killed at least 24 people in Texas Hill Country. 27 dead last reported at another news site.

Camp Mystic, century old girls Christian summer camp deluged by the Texas flood.

Camp Mystic, a 99-year-old Christian summer camp for girls in Texas Hill Country, was hosting 750 children this week when catastrophic flooding struck the Guadalupe River early Friday, leaving at least 25 children missing. (now 23 missing)

Founded in 1926, Camp Mystic operates two sites along the river in Hunt, Texas.

Dick and Tweety Eastland, the current owners, have been involved with Camp Mystic since 1974. The camp has remained in the same family for generations, dating back to the 1930s.

The flash flooding began around 4 a.m. Friday after heavy overnight rain swelled the Guadalupe River. Water swept into Kerr County and surrounding areas with such speed that officials say they were unable to issue evacuation orders in time. More at linked article below:

Adding first, Trump's response on TruthSocial, this morning:

Trump tackles consequences of ‘TRAGIC FLOODING’ in Texas

DHS head Kristi Noem sent to oversee efforts

Prez praises ‘Brave First Responders’

"The Trump Administration is working with State and Local Officials on the ground in Texas in response to the tragic flooding that took place yesterday. Our Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, will be there shortly. Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!" https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114801213969191305

