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WHY CHINA WILL BE UNDERWATER SOON - PART 2
KevinJJohnston
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252 views • September 05, 2023

You're all panicking about trying to take over the world. They have overstated their population and their population is getting too old to work. The younger Chinese kids out there who have access to the internet, have decided to be as lazy as North American kids are so the economy has no way of growing.

Now, the Chinese government is finally starting to let us know what's going on inside of their country and it's not good news. The Three Gorges Dam is in danger of bursting because the other 94,000 dams that the Chinese built over the last hundred years are all beginning to show signs of wear and tear and some are going to fail very soon.

The influx of water into the reservoir on the Yangtze River is going to put more pressure on the Three Gorges Dam than it can handle, which means that damn will also burst. The estimates are it'll kill 100 million people if it bursts when the reservoir is at Peak height.

Like every country around the world China is plagued with its own problems, which will stop it from taking us over so please everybody, calm down!

www.FreedomReport.ca

#usa #china #russia #asia #japan #chinese #america #hongkong #shanghai #beijing #malaysia #taiwan #singapore #tiktok #guangzhou #dam #threegorgesdam #3gorgesdam #xijinping

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chinagovernmentpopulationchinesefloodingyangtze riverthree gorges damerosion
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