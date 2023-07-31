Create New Account
Why Low Doses of Iodine Never Correct an Iodine Deficiency!
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


WARNING WHY YOU SHOULD NOT USE NASCENT IODINE! - https://bit.ly/3hvDL73
Iodine The Ultimate Heavy Metal Detox! - http://bitly.ws/PDaG

⁠The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERY

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why Low Doses of Iodine Never Correct an Iodine Deficiency!


So many people in today's world have an iodine deficiency and people who become aware of this tend to want to correct this underlying mineral deficiency because it has a wide array of healing, and detox benefits that aid in optimizing how you function and feel mentally, physically, and emotionally.


And one thing people need to be aware of is why low dose iodine supplements such as nascent iodine and supplementing in general with low doses of an iodine supplement will never be able to fully correct a person who is deficient in Iodine.


I have created this video "Why Low Doses of Iodine Never Correct an Iodine Deficiency!" to educate you fully on this topic, if you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

