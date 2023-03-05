LEVI’S EXEC CHALLENGES THE WOKE MOB

Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 3, 2023
When former Levi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Sey, spoke out against school closures on social media in 2020, she never imagined the firestorm it would start. Hear how it led to the end of her 20+ year career at the $6 billion company and why this isn’t her first time facing the woke cancel culture.
#Levis #LeviStraus #JenniferSey #LevisUnbuttoned
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bm2l6-levis-exec-challenges-the-woke-mob.html
