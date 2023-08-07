“They’ve got the goods!”
Published 19 hours ago
"They've got the goods!"
Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes, a Republican Commentator and former VP of Republicans Overseas told a British morning news show this morning that she sits on a DOD Task Force and that Space Force has evidence of the 2020 stolen election.
Halper-Hayes also said if Trump presented the “goods” early on, that we’d be in a civil war and that “he really felt that people needed to see how bad it could get.”
