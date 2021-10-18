AL BIELEK Talks about his friend, Hero PHIL SCHNEIDER - DUMBS, DULCE, Denver Airport, Area-51, Montauk....

Al Bielek talks about Phil Schneider, NORAD, Denver International Airport, Area-51, DULCE, NATO, MONTAUK and DUMBS



Philip Schneider (1947/04/23- January-1996) claimed to be an ex-government structural engineer involved in building Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMB) in the United States. The majority of information regarding Schneider is controversial in nature and is sourced primarily from his own claims. These claims may or may not be true, have not been objectively proven, and have received little mainstream attention. It is however objectively factual that he did make such claims (regardless of whether the information in such claims is true) and he has hence proven to be a person of interest to UFO enthusiast groups. For the last two years of his life, Schneider gave over 30 lectures to a variety of audiences across the globe, concerning conspiracy theories in which he claimed to be leaking information exposing the actions of a secret government. Schneider said he possessed a Level 3 Security Clearance "Rhyolite 38," and he was one of only three people who survived a violent battle in which 66 humans died (44 of which were Americans and 22 from other countries) which he claims occurred in 1979 between the "Grey Aliens" and U.S military forces at Dulce, underground base.