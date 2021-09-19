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A New Way to Find and Evaluate Censored Internet Content
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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60 views • September 19, 2021
Introducing our new, improved Censored Search 2.0 web site and service with AI algorithms to analyze and rank content on web sites censored by advertisers and other powerful interests. The algorithms analyze and prioritize search results by useful financial information, professional and personal relationships, and criminal and legal data. Paid subscribers have full access to the advanced algorithms as well as the ability to rate the usefulness and quality of individual web sites in the database of censored web sites.

The Censored Search Web Site and Service
http://censored-search.net/
http://censored-search.com/
http://censored-search.org/


About Us:

Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!

Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com

Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/

Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/

Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft

BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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