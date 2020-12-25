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What a Time to be alive... 2021 Year of Fear or Fun?
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17 views • December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas and happy new year, let’s make 2021 great for that is our fate. As the year of the problem-solving rat sinks and stinks in to history in mystery as the year of the problem-solving rat sinks and stinks in to history and mystery we look ahead turn off fake news fox for two is the year of the mighty ox.
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