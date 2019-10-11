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Ep. 16 - The Truth About the Supreme Court
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37 views • October 11, 2019
Every year the country waits with bated breath over the latest Supreme Court opinions. If we were living true to the Constitution, this would never happen because the Supreme Court is not supreme when it comes to deciding the constitutionality of a law! Think you disagree? Listen to learn the truth about the Supreme Court.
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