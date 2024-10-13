Famous actor & singer Jared Leto had a concert in Belgrade Arena in Serbia, expressing his hope of resolved problems - part 2 of 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yesterday the famous actor and singer Jared Leto had a concert in Belgrade Arena in Serbia as a part of his "30 seconds to Mars" tour.
There were many Russians at the concert. Leto addressed them directly and expressed his hope that the “problem” would soon be resolved, he would be able to fly to Russia without any problems and have concerts in St.Petersburg and Moscow.
Well, you can imagine the collective meltdown Ukranians had after his words.