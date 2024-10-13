Yesterday the famous actor and singer Jared Leto had a concert in Belgrade Arena in Serbia as a part of his "30 seconds to Mars" tour.

There were many Russians at the concert. Leto addressed them directly and expressed his hope that the “problem” would soon be resolved, he would be able to fly to Russia without any problems and have concerts in St.Petersburg and Moscow.

Well, you can imagine the collective meltdown Ukranians had after his words.