Dana White Says No More Doctors, Digital Pills That Track You & McDonalds Fake Meat

Contact Me Here - ❤️ https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 ❤️.

Read My Latest Substack - ✍️ https://bit.ly/45428vu ✍️

.

Follow Me On X (twitter) - 🐤 https://bit.ly/43HyOdm 🐤

.

Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Influencers are pushing weightloss shots, judges mandate mental health treatment in California, Dana White says no more doctors when it comes to general health treatment, digital pills track your every move, lab grown meat is now at McDonalds.

.

Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Thu, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio or Watch Live On…

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3sMzgtZ

.

Text in your questions to 877-536-1360

.

Please Like 👍, Love ❤️, Share 🫶, Subscribe 🤝and Repost 🔁 Everywhere 🌎.

.

🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ - https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 - ❤️

.

Dana White, Weightloss Shots, Ozempic, Digital Pills, Track And Trace, Lab Grown Meat, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast, Naturally Inspired Radio

.

#DanaWhite #WeightlossShots #Ozempic #DigitalPills #TrackAndTrace #LabGrownMeat #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #NaturallyInspiredRadio